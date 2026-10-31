Ekta Diwas 2026 Live: PM Narendra Modi Attends Parade, Administers Oath Of Unity In Gujarat | Videos | X @BJP4Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Parade Ground in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Saturday, October 31, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

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During the celebrations, Modi witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

A major highlight of the parade was the Gujarat Police Band's performance of the full rendition of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

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The Prime Minister also administered the Oath of Unity on the occasion, reaffirming the commitment to national unity, integrity and security.