Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday released the party's election manifesto in Lucknow on the occasion of Constitution Day, naming it 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto' and 'PDA Ka Prannpatra'. The manifesto promises jobs for 25 lakh youth, a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates and several welfare measures targeting women, farmers, students and government employees.

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Akhilesh stresses constitutional rights

Addressing a public gathering, Akhilesh said, "Good days did not come, but bad days are about to end." He also alleged that certain powerful groups wanted to undermine the Constitution to preserve their dominance.

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"There is an ongoing war over the Constitution. On one side are those who want to misuse the Constitution to come to power. On the other hand is PDA, which wants the rule of social justice enshrined in the Constitution. We want to uphold reservation and equality," he said, adding that the country would be governed by the Constitution and not 'Manvidhan' (arbitrariness).

Azam Khan recalls jail experience

Former SP minister Azam Khan, who also attended the gathering, recalled his time in jail and claimed that he and his son had feared being killed in an encounter.

"At one point, both of us, father and son, felt that we would be killed in an encounter. We were brought in separate vehicles. Life in jail was worse than death. They treated us worse than the British," he said.

Declaring his support for Akhilesh, Khan added, "We are not vote cutters but vote gatherers, and now I am with Akhilesh."

Jobs, education and farmers' welfare

Among the key promises, the SP has pledged to provide Rs 5,000 monthly assistance to unemployed graduates until they secure jobs, introduce a 12th-pass laptop scheme and reopen 26,000 government primary schools that have been shut down.

The party has also promised a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 crops and milk, along with payment to sugarcane farmers within 24 hours. It has proposed an urban employment guarantee law and free-flowing recruitment through a transparent, time-bound process, with officials and ministers held personally accountable for paper leaks.

Welfare and pension commitments

Other promises include meals for Rs 5 at district-level canteens for PDA communities, women and the poor, an annual pension of Rs 40,000 for elderly women artisans, and employment opportunities for Agniveers in the police and other government departments.

The SP has also reiterated its commitments to implementing the Old Pension Scheme, ending the outsourcing system and ensuring reservation in recruitment.

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