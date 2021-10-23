UP assembly by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi flags off 'Pratigya Yatra', promises loan waiver for farmers if voted to power

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged off her party's "Pratigya Yatras" from UP's Barabanki and promised complete loan waiver for farmers if voted to power in the state in the next year's Assembly polls.

The yatras will take three different routes--Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli from October 23 to November 1 with the slogan, "Hum Vachan Nibhayenge".

The Congress leader, who had earlier announced to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the elections besides smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and an e-scooty to graduate girls, also unveiled other resolutions of the party.

These included complete loan waiver for farmers, Rs 2, 500 MSP for wheat, government jobs to 20 lakh people, Rs 25,000 to families to help them overcome their financial losses during the coronavirus crisis and halving of electricity bills.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka said a separate manifesto will be brought for the women in a week's time.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 03:24 PM IST