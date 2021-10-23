'People of Goa have suffered enough': Mamata Banerjee appeals for Opposition unity ahead of 2022 state polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged Opposition leaders and parties to come together to take on the BJP in poll-bound Goa. The TMC supremo put out a message via Twitter ahead of her first visit to the state on October 28.

""As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years," she wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to sources, she will return to West Bengal on November 1. The remarks come mere weeks after party leaders announced that the TMC would be exploring political opportunities outside West Bengal and was slated to enter the poll scene in Goa. More recently, former Goa Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro had joined TMC. On Friday, the senior politician was appointed as TMC Vice President.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 12:34 PM IST