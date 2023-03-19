UP: Another incident of hit and drag, truck drags biker & 2 others including a 2-year-old in Shahjahanpur | FPJ

Three people, including a toddler, were killed when a truck collided with the scooter they were riding and the truck dragged the scooter for nearly 500 metres. The incident occurred in the district near the Katra overbridge.

Ramdin, 40, his sister-in-law Surja Devi, 35, and his three-year-old nephew, all of whom live in Lalpur village, were returning home when their scooter was hit from behind by a truck.

Scooter dragged for 500 metres

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S. Anand said, "The scooter got entangled with the truck and was dragged for around 500 metres."

After arriving on the scene, police took the three injured victims to a hospital in Bareilly, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

According to the SSP, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to officials, the truck driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.