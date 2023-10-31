 UP: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Phone Tapping After Receiving Alert From Apple
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Phone Tapping After Receiving Alert From Apple

UP: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Phone Tapping After Receiving Alert From Apple

The national president of SP said that the earlier government too was involved in the phone tapping of his family

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
ANI Photo

In alignment with other opposition leaders, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that his phone is under surveillance. Speaking to the media in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Yadav disclosed that he had received an alert from Apple, notifying him of state-sponsored attackers targeting his iPhone. He emphasized the need for the government to focus on public welfare rather than intercepting his phone. The SP's national president mentioned that his family had also been subjected to phone tapping during a previous government's tenure, which was subsequently voted out by the people. He suggested that it might be the present government's turn to face the same fate.

Yadav expressed his disappointment with the situation, particularly the message from Apple indicating state agency surveillance. He asserted that such spying efforts would be futile if the people of the country are opposed to them. Notably, Akhilesh Yadav had raised similar phone tapping allegations two years ago and during the UP assembly elections in 2022.

It is worth mentioning that leaders from various parties, including Trinamool Congress, Congress, AIMIM, Shiv Sena, and others, have also accused the government of engaging in surveillance. Many of these leaders have shared the messages they received from Apple on social media.

Read Also
Priyanka Chaturvedi, Tharoor, Owaisi & Oppn MPs Share Apple Screenshots Of Messages About...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Phone Tapping After Receiving Alert From Apple

UP: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Phone Tapping After Receiving Alert From Apple

West Bengal: BJP Asks State Govt To Pay Tata From TMC's Treasury

West Bengal: BJP Asks State Govt To Pay Tata From TMC's Treasury

West Bengal: ED Commences Quizzing Of Arrested TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick

West Bengal: ED Commences Quizzing Of Arrested TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick

UP: Artists From Around The World To Join 'Deepotsava' Program In Ayodhya

UP: Artists From Around The World To Join 'Deepotsava' Program In Ayodhya

Kerala Blasts: Accused Dominic Martin Sent To Judicial Custody Till November 29

Kerala Blasts: Accused Dominic Martin Sent To Judicial Custody Till November 29