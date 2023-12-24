 UP: Ahead Of Ram Mandir Consecration, PM Modi’s Roadshow In Ayodhya On December 30
On December 30, PM Modi will inaugurate the Sri Ram International Airport at Ayodhya

Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Lucknow: Much before the consecration of Ram Mandir, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) would set the tone for the Lok Sabha polls of 2024.  

The BJP, its parent body Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have started mass level mobilization of people by sending personal invitation to over 10 crore people to come and have Darshan of the newly constructed Ram temple at Ayodhya. Above all the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself would kickstart the campaign for polls by holding a roadshow in Ayodhya on December 30.

PM Modi to inaugurate int'l airport at Ayodhya on Dec 30

On December 30, PM Modi will inaugurate the Sri Ram International Airport at Ayodhya. After inauguration the PM will take out a roadshow from the airport to the railway station in Ayodhya. This 8 kilometer long roadshow will cover the entire Ayodhya city. During the roadshow, the convoy of PM Modi will stop at 51 places in the city where cultural events will be held. The Saints & Seers from Ayodhya would greet PM Modi at various places during the roadshow.

According to a senior UP BJP leader, the roadshow of PM Modi would be the informal start of the party’s campaign for LS polls of 2024. Before the consecration, the grand roadshow will set the tone of campaigning and energize the workers all over the country, he said. In his visit to Ayodhya on December 30, PM Modi will address a public meeting also where two lakh people are expected to come. The roadshow will begin after the meeting is over. Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Daya said that besides inaugurating mega projects PM will take out a roadshow also.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will stay in Ayodhya for two hours on December 30. During this he would inaugurate the airport and railway station, address a public meeting and take out the roadshow. Besides he would lay the foundation and dedicate projects worth Rs 3000 crores for Ayodhya.

