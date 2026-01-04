UP: After Nearly 25 Years, District Court Convicts 70-Year-Old Brick Kiln Owner In Equal Wages Case, Imposes Fine And Default Jail Term

A district court has convicted a 70-year-old man after he admitted guilt in a case that remained pending for nearly 25 years | Representational Image

Lucknow: A district court has convicted a 70-year-old man after he admitted guilt in a case that remained pending for nearly 25 years. The court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, with a default sentence of 10 days of simple imprisonment in case of non-payment.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Passes Order in Long-Running Matter

The order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Trisha Mishra. The case dates back to 2001, when a complaint was registered at Karchhana police station against Dayashankar Pandey, a resident of Dhari village in Barov Dera under Karchhana, under Section 10 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.

According to the prosecution, Pandey, who ran a brick kiln, failed to pay workers minimum and equal wages as mandated by law for the same nature of work. The prosecution was conducted in the magistrate court on the basis of a complaint.

Accused Pleads Guilty After Contesting Case for Over Two Decades

After contesting the case for over two decades, the accused pleaded guilty. Accepting the admission, the court held him guilty and imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5,000. The court also ruled that failure to deposit the fine would result in 10 days of simple imprisonment.

Section 10 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 provides penalties for violations of the principle of equal pay for equal work and aims to deter discrimination in wage payments at workplaces.