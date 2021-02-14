UP: After Ayodhya and Kashi, Yogi Adityanath opens kitty for development of Mathura

Lucknow: After Ayodhya and Kashi (Varanasi), the Yogi Adityanath government has opened its kitty for the development of Vrindavan in Mathura, the birth place of Lord Krishna, launching as many as 95 schemes worth Rs 411 crores.

After visiting Ayodhya and Varanasi a couple of days ago, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath landed in Mathura on Sunday to declare that his government is committed to get Brij (Mathura) its dues and a new identity in the world.

“The area is associated with Lord Krishna and has a heritage of 5,000 years. I am committed to give it a new identity in the world like we gave it to Kumbh in Prayagraj. Today even UNESCO has recognized Kumbh as a heritage site,” he announced.

The CM was in Mathura to review arrangements being made for an important meeting of saints of Vaishnav sect, being organized after 12 years, on February 16 before Kumbh. Taking a dig at the Kejriwal government in Delhi, he showed concern over growing pollution in river Yamuna.

“Yamuna and Lord Krishna are synonyms. Both are in the hearts of millions of Indians. Let the Delhi government clean Yamuna flowing in its territory, I am committed to make it clean by 2022,” he announced in reply to AAP government blaming Uttar Pradesh for Yamuna pollution.

The CM also offered prayers at the famous Banke Bihari temple and later inaugurated Devraha Baba Ghat and launched 95 development schemes worth Rs 411 crore. The State Energy Minister Srikant Sharma and the Mathura MP Hema Malini were also with him during his visit. He also performed Yamuna Arti, started by his government, at Nadi Ghat.