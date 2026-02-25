UP Accident Video: Dashcam Shows Innova Ramming Motorcycle; Rider Thrown Off On Highway

Dashcam footage captures the moment a Haryana-registered Toyota Innova suddenly swerves into a motorcycle near Bareilly |

A shocking dashcam video from near Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced online showing a white Toyota Innova allegedly ramming into a moving motorcycle on a multi-lane road.

The 47-second video captures the SUV suddenly swerving left into the bike, knocking the rider onto the road before veering back to the right and coming to a halt with visible front-end damage.

Sudden Lane Drift, Violent Impact

The video shows the motorcycle travelling at a steady speed when the Haryana-registered Innova, approaching from behind, appears to close in rapidly.

Without any visible obstruction ahead, the SUV abruptly drifts left and sideswipes the motorcycle. The rider is thrown off violently as the bike spins forward and crashes on the car ahead of it. The Innova then swerves sharply to the right, possibly due to overcorrection, and stops.

Netizens Blame Innova Driver

Social media users overwhelmingly blamed the Innova driver, citing failure to maintain lane discipline and safe following distance. Many speculated possible driver distraction, including mobile phone usage, though this remains unverified.

At the time of publishing this report It is unclear whether police have taken cognisance of the incident.