Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan Announces New State Office-Bearers Team To Gear Up For 2029 Assembly Elections

Mumbai, Feb 24: Keeping an eye on the 2029 Assembly elections, the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday unveiled a new team of state-level office-bearers.

State BJP president Ravindra Chavan announced the appointments, which cover key posts including chief spokesperson, vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, treasurer and heads of various morchas such as the Yuva, Mahila and OBC wings.

Addressing the media, Chavan said the new executive was finalised after extensive consultations with the party’s central leadership, including national president Nitin Nabin, senior leaders Amit Shah, B. L. Santhosh and Shiv Prakash, as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior state leaders.

He explained that although the party had intended to announce the appointments earlier, the process was delayed due to the imposition of the model code of conduct and subsequent local body elections.

Selection process and key appointments

Emphasising the internal selection process, Chavan said that while many karyakartas have devoted years to the party, opportunities at the state level are limited.

“Every BJP worker and office-bearer is capable and has contributed to the party’s growth. While several deserving names could not be accommodated this time, they will be considered for responsibilities in other organisational roles and party wings,” he said.

Newly elected Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator from Mankhurd and former media professional Navnath Ban has been appointed as the state chief spokesperson, replacing Keshav Upadhye.

The list of state vice-presidents includes Atul Bhatkhalkar, Bharati Pawar, Sanjay Korge, Sanjay Bhende, Ramdas Kadam, Keshav Upadhye, Gopichand Padalkar, Priya Shinde, Sujay Vikhe Patil and Archana Patil Chakurkar.

Niranjan Davkhare, Sanjay Kute, Madhavi Naik, Rajesh Pandey, Sunil Rane and Yogesh Sagar have been named general secretaries. The secretaries appointed include Mangesh Chavan, Parinay Phuke, Varsha Dahale, Sanjay Jagtap, Archana Dehankar, Rohini Naidu, Ram Satpute, Pravin Ghuge, Rekha Kulkarni and Bhairavi Ghag.

Krishnaraj Mahadik has been appointed president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, MLA Chitra Wagh will head the Mahila Morcha, and MLA Yogesh Tilekar has been named president of the OBC Morcha. MLA Mihir Kotecha has been appointed state treasurer.

Focus on organisational expansion

The organisational reshuffle comes days after the BJP’s strong performance in the recently concluded elections to nagar panchayats, nagar parishads, municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayat samitis across Maharashtra.

With a stated goal of achieving “shat pratishat” (100 per cent) success in the 2029 Assembly elections, the party has set an ambitious target of winning more than 150 seats on its own and is now undertaking a comprehensive exercise to further expand and consolidate its organisational base across the state.

