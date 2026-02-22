 UP Accident: Man Crushed Between 2 Trucks On Kanpur–Allahabad Highway While Cleaning Front Mirror
A truck driver was fatally crushed between two heavy vehicles on the Kanpur–Allahabad Highway in Uttar Pradesh, as captured in a dashcam video. The 21-second clip shows him cleaning his parked truck’s front mirror when another truck reverses toward him. Trapped in the narrowing gap, he is pinned between the vehicles, highlighting serious highway safety concerns.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

A chilling dashcam video has surfaced showing a truck driver being fatally crushed between two heavy vehicles on the Kanpur-Allahabad Highway in Uttar Pradesh.

The 21-second clip video shows the driver standing in front of his parked goods truck on the roadside in broad daylight. The man appears to be cleaning the windshield or front mirror area when another truck begins reversing toward him.

Caught In Narrowing Gap

The reversing truck steadily moves backward without any visible warning signal in the footage. The driver is positioned in the narrowing space between the front of his stationary truck and the rear of the reversing vehicle.

article-image

Within seconds, the gap closes completely, trapping and crushing him between the two trucks. The vehicle appears to stop shortly after, but the driver is seen pinned and motionless.

The Kanpur-Allahabad Highway is a busy stretch known for heavy vehicular movement. Poor visibility, speeding, and the absence of proper rear-view assistance in large trucks are often cited as contributing factors in such accidents.

