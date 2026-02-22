UP Accident: Man Crushed Between 2 Trucks On Kanpur–Allahabad Highway While Cleaning Front Mirror

A chilling dashcam video has surfaced showing a truck driver being fatally crushed between two heavy vehicles on the Kanpur-Allahabad Highway in Uttar Pradesh.

The 21-second clip video shows the driver standing in front of his parked goods truck on the roadside in broad daylight. The man appears to be cleaning the windshield or front mirror area when another truck begins reversing toward him.

Caught In Narrowing Gap

The reversing truck steadily moves backward without any visible warning signal in the footage. The driver is positioned in the narrowing space between the front of his stationary truck and the rear of the reversing vehicle.

Read Also Reel Turns Fatal! UP Woman Accidently Hangs Herself While Recreating Suicide Scene In Banda

Within seconds, the gap closes completely, trapping and crushing him between the two trucks. The vehicle appears to stop shortly after, but the driver is seen pinned and motionless.

The Kanpur-Allahabad Highway is a busy stretch known for heavy vehicular movement. Poor visibility, speeding, and the absence of proper rear-view assistance in large trucks are often cited as contributing factors in such accidents.