Reel Turns Fatal! UP Woman Accidently Hangs Herself While Recreating Suicide Scene In Banda

Representative image

For just a few likes, people are nowadays putting their lives in danger. One such incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, where a woman accidentally hanged herself while attempting to make a reel.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Mohini. The incident took place when Mohini was shooting a reel at her home. The woman was recreating a suicide scene of hanging by tying a noose around her neck and standing on a stool to film a reel, reported NDTV, citing family members of the deceased.

However, Mohini reportedly lost her balance and slipped from the stool on which she was standing. As she slipped, the noose tightened around her neck and she died within seconds. The incident came to light after Mohini’s four-year-old daughter entered the room and found her mother hanging.

Neighbours rushed to Mohini’s home after hearing her family members crying. The police reached the spot after receiving the information. The woman’s body was sent for post-mortem.

Cops are probing all angles. However, the initial investigation reportedly suggests it to be a case of accidental death. A detailed probe has been launched into the matter.

Woman Drowned in Ganga While Making Reel in April Last Year:

Last year in April, a similar incident took place, where a woman drowned in the Ganga river while making a reel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. The incident was caught on camera, and the disturbing video also surfaced online.

A woman lost her life while making #reelsvideo in Uttarkashi, #Uttarakhand. While making reels at #Uttarkashi Manikarnika Ghat, the woman slipped in the strong current of the river and was swept away and lost her life. The local police have not yet recovered the body of the girl. pic.twitter.com/KIJKhpl59N — jagritimedia.com (@jagriti23091982) April 16, 2025

The incident took place at the Manikarnika Ghat. The video shows the woman going deep into the water to make a reel. Suddenly, she slipped, and due to the strong water current, the woman was swept away.