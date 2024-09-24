UP: 6 Men Caught In Compromising Position With Woman Inside Parked Car In Ambedkar Nagar; Probe On

6 Men Caught In Compromising Position With Woman Inside Parked Car In Ambedkar Nagar | X

Ambedkar Nagar: In a shocking incident, a prostitution racket was busted after six men were found in compromising position with a woman inside a car in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar. The police claimed that a car was spotted stationed on the National Highway in which the men and the woman were indulged in obscene act. The police have arrested all the accused including a bank employee. The police also said that the car had a Samajwadi Party (SP) flag on it.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday (September 21) near Harraiya Bypass on the National Highway. The car had stopped with its windows rolled down. The police found the situation suspicious and the police officials approached the car. They were shocked to find six men with one woman in a compromising position. It was revealed in the investigation that the woman was reportedly paid Rs 6,000 per day and it was a part of a prostitution racket.

There are reports that the six accused have been identified as Satish Kumar from Mahua, Azamgarh, Shivam Yadav from Ama Darveshpur in Alapur, Amrit Lal, Pawan from Naseerpur, Mukesh Yadav, and Hrithik from Banpurwa in Katka, along with the young woman named Nisha. Satish Kumar is being said to be working as a cashier at Bank of Baroda in Nyori.

The police have registered a case in connection with the matter and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police have arrested all the six accused and the woman involved in the crime. The initial investigation revealed that the woman was promised to being paid Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 for the crime.

The car, which seems to a Maruti Suzuki Swift, which had a Samajwadi Party flag in the front, has been taken into custody and the police have registered a case against all the accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.