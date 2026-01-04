UP: 55-Year-Old IOC Director Falls To Death While Taking Phone Call In Noida

In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old man died after falling from the balcony of his flat on the 17th floor of a building in Noida’s Sector 104. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday while he was answering a phone call.

According to reports, the deceased, Ajay Garg, an Executive Director with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Delhi, lived on the 17th floor of ATS One Hamlet society.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments after speaking to his wife, Ajay received another phone call. As the network was weak and he could not hear the caller clearly, he stepped out onto the balcony to get better reception. While taking the call, he allegedly lost balance and fell.

Neighbours found Ajay lying unconscious on the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After being informed, police arrived at the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Police said preliminary findings suggest the death resulted from an accidental fall, though the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem report. Officials are also probing other possibilities, including suicide, while CCTV footage is being examined and family members questioned.

Ajay and his wife were originally from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Their son currently resides in Mumbai.