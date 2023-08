UP: 5 Killed, Over 12 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Collides With Dumper Truck In Hathras | Representational Image

UP: In an unfortunate incident reported on Saturday morning, five people were killed and over 12 others were injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a mini truck. The incident took place in UP's Hathras.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)