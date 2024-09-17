 UP: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Firozabad Firecracker Factory Explosion; Rescue Operations Underway, Visuals Surface
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Image of officials at the site of the blast | ANI

Firozabad: Four people have died and six people who were injured are undergoing treatment after an explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Firozabad's Naushera on Tuesday, said senior police official on Tuesday.

The House has collapsed due to the explosion and several people are feared to be trapped under rubble, said police.

Statement Of Deepak Kumar IG Agra Range

"In Shikohabad PS area, firecrackers were stored at a house and a blast occurred there. Due to the impact of the blast, the roof of a nearby house collapsed. Police took out 10 people from the debris...6 people are undergoing treatment at a hospital and 4 people have died...further rescue operation is still underway," said Deepak Kumar IG Agra Range said.

Statement Of Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan

Meanwhile, Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said that the rescue operations are underway.

"Rescue team is present at the spot. District hospital and sub-district hospital, both are on high alert...team of doctors, ambulance, fire team, disaster team, all are present at the spot," Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said.

More details are awaited.

