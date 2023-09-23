UP: 4 Bike-Borne Men Attempt To Abduct 16-Year-Old In Bhadohi; Police Launches Probe After CCTV Footage Goes Viral |

UP: A video has surfaced on the internet showing an abduction attempt carried out by a group of men in UP's Bhadohi. The incident reportedly took place near the Pashchimi Trimuhani of Modh Chowki area in the city on Saturday early morning. The attempt of abduction was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the scene of the incident.

In the video surfaced online, one can see the 16-year-old walking on a road early in the morning. Soon four men arrived ar the scene on two bikes and tried to grab her and get her seated on one of the bikes. She then tries to get her off their hold, raising an alarm on the road.

Bikers Flee From Scene After Victim Raises Alarm

A woman walking ahead, probably the girl's relative gets close to the bikers escalating the alarm with other people around being gathered near the scene. As soon as the public nearby enters the scene, the notorious group of men can be seen fleeing away from the scene on their bikes.

Bhadohi Police's Response

The video of the incident has gone viral quickly within just few hours of the incident. The Bhadohi Police responded to the viral video and launched an investigation, assuring necessary action would be taken in the matter. "Incharge Inspector Bhadohi has been directed to take necessary action," replied Bhadohi Police on the viral video.

