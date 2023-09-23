 UP: 4 Bike-Borne Men Attempt To Abduct 16-Year-Old In Bhadohi; Police Launches Probe After CCTV Footage Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 4 Bike-Borne Men Attempt To Abduct 16-Year-Old In Bhadohi; Police Launches Probe After CCTV Footage Goes Viral

UP: 4 Bike-Borne Men Attempt To Abduct 16-Year-Old In Bhadohi; Police Launches Probe After CCTV Footage Goes Viral

The attempt of abduction was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the scene of the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
UP: 4 Bike-Borne Men Attempt To Abduct 16-Year-Old In Bhadohi; Police Launches Probe After CCTV Footage Goes Viral |

UP: A video has surfaced on the internet showing an abduction attempt carried out by a group of men in UP's Bhadohi. The incident reportedly took place near the Pashchimi Trimuhani of Modh Chowki area in the city on Saturday early morning. The attempt of abduction was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the scene of the incident.

In the video surfaced online, one can see the 16-year-old walking on a road early in the morning. Soon four men arrived ar the scene on two bikes and tried to grab her and get her seated on one of the bikes. She then tries to get her off their hold, raising an alarm on the road.

Bikers Flee From Scene After Victim Raises Alarm

A woman walking ahead, probably the girl's relative gets close to the bikers escalating the alarm with other people around being gathered near the scene. As soon as the public nearby enters the scene, the notorious group of men can be seen fleeing away from the scene on their bikes.

Bhadohi Police's Response

The video of the incident has gone viral quickly within just few hours of the incident. The Bhadohi Police responded to the viral video and launched an investigation, assuring necessary action would be taken in the matter. "Incharge Inspector Bhadohi has been directed to take necessary action," replied Bhadohi Police on the viral video.

Read Also
UP News: 2 Youths Arrested For Making Reel In Police Station Premises, 'What Crime Have They Done?'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Horror: Mother & Uncle Kill 8-Year-Old After Being Caught While Making Out In Bharatpur;...

Rajasthan Horror: Mother & Uncle Kill 8-Year-Old After Being Caught While Making Out In Bharatpur;...

Delhi: Customers Thrash Employees At Croma Store Over iPhone 15 Pro In Kamla Nagar; Video Surfaces

Delhi: Customers Thrash Employees At Croma Store Over iPhone 15 Pro In Kamla Nagar; Video Surfaces

UP: 4 Bike-Borne Men Attempt To Abduct 16-Year-Old In Bhadohi; Police Launches Probe After CCTV...

UP: 4 Bike-Borne Men Attempt To Abduct 16-Year-Old In Bhadohi; Police Launches Probe After CCTV...

Manipur: Mobile Internet Services To Be Restored From Today, Says CM N Biren Singh

Manipur: Mobile Internet Services To Be Restored From Today, Says CM N Biren Singh

World River Day 2023: Top 8 Crucial Waterways In India

World River Day 2023: Top 8 Crucial Waterways In India