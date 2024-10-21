UP: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Critically Injured After Their Car Rams Into Another Vehicle On Yamuna Expressway

Representative Image

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Three people were killed and two others were critically injured after their car rammed into another vehicle on Yamuna Expressway, an official said.

The accident happened when the occupants of the car were returning from Varanasi to Delhi. The injured were admitted to a hospital, as per the official.

Statement Of CO Mahavan, Bhushan Verma

"Three people died on the spot on Yamuna Expressway after their car rammed into another vehicle. Two others critically injured and admitted to a hospital. The occupants of the car were residents of Delhi and were returning from Varanasi," CO Mahavan, Bhushan Verma told ANI.

Further information is awaited.

