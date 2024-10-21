 UP: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Critically Injured After Their Car Rams Into Another Vehicle On Yamuna Expressway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Critically Injured After Their Car Rams Into Another Vehicle On Yamuna Expressway

UP: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Critically Injured After Their Car Rams Into Another Vehicle On Yamuna Expressway

"Three people died on the spot on Yamuna Expressway after their car rammed into another vehicle. Two others critically injured and admitted to a hospital. The occupants of the car were residents of Delhi and were returning from Varanasi," CO Mahavan, Bhushan Verma told ANI.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Three people were killed and two others were critically injured after their car rammed into another vehicle on Yamuna Expressway, an official said.

The accident happened when the occupants of the car were returning from Varanasi to Delhi. The injured were admitted to a hospital, as per the official.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Accident: 3 People Killed After Collision Takes Place Between 2 Speeding Motorcycles...
article-image

Statement Of CO Mahavan, Bhushan Verma

"Three people died on the spot on Yamuna Expressway after their car rammed into another vehicle. Two others critically injured and admitted to a hospital. The occupants of the car were residents of Delhi and were returning from Varanasi," CO Mahavan, Bhushan Verma told ANI.

FPJ Shorts
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

Further information is awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of...

ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of...

Gujarat: Surat & Bharuch Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹250 Crore From Ankleshwar’s Avsar Enterprise;...

Gujarat: Surat & Bharuch Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹250 Crore From Ankleshwar’s Avsar Enterprise;...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 21, 2024 - Win Win W-792 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 21, 2024 - Win Win W-792 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...