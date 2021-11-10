e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to hospital for treatment of neck painDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 360
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 03:54 PM IST

UP: 22-year-old dies in police custody, family alleges murder; 5 policemen suspended

The incident comes close on the heels of a sanitation worker, who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from Jagdishpura police station in Agra
PTI
Photo: Representative Image

Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

A youth called for questioning at Kasganj police station in a kidnapping case died in custody, with his family members alleging that he was killed by police personnel.

The police claimed that Altaf, 22, had strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up and said five policemen have been suspended for negligence in the wake of the incident on Tuesday.

The opposition Samajwadi Party attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for "yet another custodial death", saying that criminals and police are committing an "encounter" of law and order in the state under the BJP rule.

Narrating the sequence of events, Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Rohan Pramod Botre said on Wednesday, "One Altaf (of Nagla Syed locality) was called for questioning in Kasganj police station in a case related to IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) on Tuesday morning.

"During interrogation, he requested the policemen to go to the washroom and was allowed to use the washroom inside the lockup. "He was wearing a black colour jacket. He tried to strangulate himself with a string on the (jacket) hood that he tied to the tap of the toilet. When he did not return for some time, the policemen went inside and found him unconscious. He was rushed to the community health centre, Ashok Nagar in Kasganj, where he died," the SP said.

Postmortem of the victim is being conducted, he said. "The lax policemen will be punished. We have suspended five policemen in this connection," he said.

The victim's kin, however, alleged that he was killed by the policemen. The Samajwadi Party took to Twitter to attack the Yogi Adityanath government, calling the incident another misdeed of UP's "thoko (trigger-happy) police".

"In UP, under the patronage of the chief minister, criminal and police are committing an encounter of law and order. The guilty policemen should face a murder case and must be punished," Samajwadi Party said in a tweet in Hindi.

The incident comes close on the heels of a sanitation worker, who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from Jagdishpura police station in Agra, dying in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation.

ALSO READ

Eight dead in bus-tanker collision in Rajasthan's Barmer; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia Eight dead in bus-tanker collision in Rajasthan's Barmer; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 03:54 PM IST
Advertisement