 UP: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Speeding Mahindra Scorpio Rams Into Attendees Sitting In Front Of Newly Inaugurated Shop In UP's Bulandshahr (Video)
An out-of-control Mahindra Scorpio car crashed into a group of people sitting outside a newly inaugurated shop, leaving one dead and three others injured in UP's Bulandshahr

Updated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, an out-of-control Mahindra Scorpio car crashed into a group of people sitting outside a newly inaugurated shop, leaving one dead and three others injured.

The incident took place on Sunday at Mughal Garden. As some attendees sat on chairs outside the shop, a speeding and uncontrolled Scorpio car veered off the road and rammed them. The horrifying incident was captured by a CCTV camera, and the footage is currently going viral, showing the fatal impact of the crash.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, Hafiz Asif Qadri, 55, a resident of Gulavathi, lost his life in the accident. 

The injured, identified as Nizamuddin, Farukh, and Zeeshan, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of the injured, who are in critical condition, have been referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment.

Moments after the accident, the driver fled the scene abandoning the vehicle. 

The police have taken the car into custody, and a case has been registered based on the complaint filed. 

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal action is being pursued as the search for the driver continues.

"Operation Bhediya": Locals blame administration negligence after 3-year old girl killed by wolf

Meanwhile, as officials continued the 'Operation Bhediya' in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich to catch the remaining two wolves, a three-year old girl was killed and two other women were injured in another wolf attack, spreading anger among the locals, who blamed that the administration for showing negligience in their work.

The Mahasi Civil Health Centre Incharge said, "A three-year-old girl killed and two other women were injured in a wolf attack late last night." DFO Bahraich, Ajit Pratap Singh is currently on the spot and conducting a search operation in Thalia village to catch the wolf.

The mother of the deceased child told ANI that the incident happened at 03:35 am on Monday.

"This incident happened at 03:35 in the morning. When my 6-month-old girl got up in the middle of the night, I saw that my daughter was not there. Both the hands of my child have been bitten by the wolf. We work as labourers all day and raise the children. We ran after that him but it escaped. We are poor so we are not able to get doors installed in the housem," she said.

