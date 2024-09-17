 Unseen Pics Of Atishi Marlena: Tracking Her Student & Political Life
Lesser known facts about Atishi and various facets of her life became public as netizens and news channels shared details from her political and student life.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

Delhi, September 17: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday (September 17) announced that Atishi Marlena will be the new chief minister of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation from the post after meeting LG Vinai Saxena on Tuesday evening. Atishi also staked a claim at forming the government after meeting Delhi LG on Tuesday.

Moments after AAP's announcement, Atishi, already a well known leader and minister dominated the headlines.

article-image

Lesser known facts about Atishi and various facets of her life became public as netizens and news channels shared details from her political and student life.

Here are pictures of Delhi CM designate Atishi from her student days and political life that covers her long journey.

Atish took over as Delhi's Education Minister after Manish Sisodia was jailed after his arrest by CBI in connection to Delhi's excise policy case (now scrapped). Here's Atishi seen with school children in London on June 18, 2023.

Atishi at UK with school

Atishi at Cambridge on June 18, 2023

Atishi at IIM-Ahmedabad on June 30, 2023

Atishi at IIM-Ahmedabad on June 30, 2023

Atishi with officials of Delhi government on July 6, 2023

Atishi on streets during heavy rains and water-logging in Delhi on July 9, 2023

At the Convocation Ceremony of the JIMS Kalkaji, in August, 2023

Atishi with kids in school during one of Delhi government's initiatives in 2023

Atishi with her parents in 2020

Atishi's rise in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is often attributed to her connect with party workers and leadership of the party. AAP MLAs deciding on Atishi's name as the CM of Delhi even if an interim arrangement is testament to his importance in party and Delhi politics.

