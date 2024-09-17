Arvind Kejriwal Resigns As Delhi CM After Meeting LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, Atishi Stakes Claim At Forming Govt; See Pics

Delhi, September 17: Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday resigned from the post of Delhi Chief Minister after meeting Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena. Kejriwal was accompanied by Atishi Marlena, who AAP announced will be the new Delhi CM. Delhi cabinet ministers also accompanied Arvind Kejriwal to the LG's residence.
Arvind Kejriwal left the LG's residence alone after tendering his resignation.
Atishi also staked a claim at forming the government after meeting Delhi LG on Tuesday, said party leader Gopal Rai.
Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that he would be quitting as Delhi CM and that he would go to the people to "seek their mandate".
Kejriwal was released on bail and walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday evening after spending 6 months in jail after CBI arrested him in Delhi's excise policy case.