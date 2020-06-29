Unlock 2.0: Govt introduces new relaxations - here's what is now allowed outside containment zones

The Home Ministry on Monday issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 2' which will come into force from July 1 extending the process of phased re-opening of activities including expanding in a calibrated manner domestic flights and passenger trains.

Here is a list of activities permitted outside containment zones:

In areas outside Containment Zones, all activities will be permitted except the following:

1. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31 July, 2020.

Online distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Training institutions of the Central and State Governments will be allowed to function from 15 July, 2020. for which Standard Operating Procedure (SOP will be issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

2. International air travel of passengers. except as permitted by MM.

3. Metro Rail.

4. Cinema halls. gymnasiums, swimming pools. entertainment parks. theatres. bars. auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

5. Social political, sports' entertainment' academic: cultural religious bun:Mins and other large congregations.

Dates for re-starting the abuove activities may be decided separately and necessary SOPs shall be issued for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19

Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.