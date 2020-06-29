Unlock 2.0: Govt announces new relaxations; lockdown to continue in containment zones till July 31

As per the official missive, the government has now permitted the re-opening of more activities in a "calibrated manner" in areas outside the Containment Zones. The night curfew that had been introduced more than a month ago too will continue to be in effect. However, this has been relaxed somewhat, and curfew will now be in force from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am.

Additionally, restrictions that had been relaxed earlier have now been expanded upon. Domestic flights and passenger train services for example, will now be "further expanded in a calibrated manner".

Shops can now allow more than five people within its premises, as long as adequate physical distance is maintained.

"Training institutions of the Central and State Governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020," the PIB said.