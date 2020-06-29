Unlock 2.0: Govt announces new relaxations; lockdown to continue in containment zones till July 31

Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.The novel coronavirus outbreak has greatly affected India with there having been nearly 5.5 lakh cases recorded thus far. Against this backdrop, the Central government on Monday, June 29, announced an additional phase of lockdown.
As per the official notice given by the government, this new phase of lockdown -- beginning from July 1 -- will be in effect till the end of next month for all containment zones. Similar to the earlier phases of lockdown, only essential activities are to be allowed in the containment zones.
As per the official missive, the government has now permitted the re-opening of more activities in a "calibrated manner" in areas outside the Containment Zones. The night curfew that had been introduced more than a month ago too will continue to be in effect. However, this has been relaxed somewhat, and curfew will now be in force from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am.
Additionally, restrictions that had been relaxed earlier have now been expanded upon. Domestic flights and passenger train services for example, will now be "further expanded in a calibrated manner".
Shops can now allow more than five people within its premises, as long as adequate physical distance is maintained.
"Training institutions of the Central and State Governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020," the PIB said.
Similar to the earlier phases, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut. Additionally, public spaces such as cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and the like will continue to remain shut.
Travel too will be restricted, with international flights not being allowed yet, apart from that under the Vande Bharat mission. Additionally, metro railways too will remain inoperative. Religious gatherings, or indeed, any sort of social, political or or other kind of large congregations and events too have been prohibited until July 31.
Here is a full list of the relaxations announced by the government:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)