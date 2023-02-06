Unique protest in Rajasthan: MLA runs 70 kms demanding reservation for locals | Representative pic/ iStock

Jaipur: Baljeet Yadav an independent MLA from Rajasthan ran for more than 70kms in a city park for a whole day on Monday to highlight the need to prioritise government jobs for local residents. Issues like question paper leak and unemployment were among the other issues of his constituency which he wanted to highlight.

“The youth of Rajasthan are lagging behind in recruitment as there is no policy to give priority to them. The rest of the opportunities were destroyed by incidents of question paper leaks. I am running in the park from morning till evening to highlight this issue,” Yadav said.

Approaching assembly polls in state

With the assembly elections just round the corner, the demands have gained momentum in Rajasthan even as MLAs are raising the issue in the state legislative assembly.

Seeking reservation for or priority to locals in jobs is a popular demand in Rajasthan and in the Budget session of the state assembly, MLAs from all parties are raising this issue through their questions and motions.

Recently when a BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani raised this issue during the question hour, the government replied that constitutionally there is no provision of reservation to locals and only the Parliament can make any amendment on this.

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore gave an extension to the issue by including the private sector as well and asked the government whether it is thinking of giving priority to the locals in the jobs in the government and industrial sector.

Congress MLA Indira has also listed a question on the same lines which will be asked during the question hour of the legislative assembly later during the session.

