Rajasthan to set up centres at state & district level to tackle cyber-related crimes

Jaipur: In a move to tackle the rising number of cyber crimes and spread awareness about it , the Rajasthan government will set up a Centre for Cyber Security, Counter Terrorism and Anti-Insurgency in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned an amount of Rs 18.40 crore to set up the state-of-the-art centre and procure equipment.

In a statement, the state government said, “The objective behind this centre is to curb cyber crimes and to make people aware of them.”

Under this centre, laboratories will be set up at the state and district levels.

A software to get connected with other agencies

A software will also be developed to get connected with other government agencies in various states and countries for cyber security, crime intelligence, research and prevention.

The centre will help in tracing new malware, threats, and viruses. Along with this, training on the latest updates about cybercrime will also be given at the state-level labs.

The rising numbers

In recent years, despite the presence of cyber police stations in all the districts in the state, the number of cyber crimes is on the rise. As per the information given by the government in the state assembly 2427 cases of online fraud and 4405 cases of cyber crimes have been registered in the state in the last three years. The police have arrested a total of 1734 persons in connection with these cases.

Districts like Alwar, Bharatpur, Sikar, Jodhpur and Jaipur are emerging as the epicentre of cyber crimes with the registration of a maximum number of such cases.