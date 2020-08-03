Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in self-isolation as precaution, had met Amit Shah on Saturday

IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has gone into self isolation, as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening, a source said. Prasad does not have any symptoms and the self-isolation is purely based on existing protocol, the source added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital following advice of doctors, the first Indian Cabinet minister to fall victim to the pandemic.

A close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 55-year-old Shah made the announcement on Twitter. "I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi.