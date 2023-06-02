Union minister Nitin Gadkari inspects Vadodara-Mumbai section of Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inspected the Vadodara-Mumbai section of the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, connecting the two major commercial centers of Western India with the country's capital, Delhi.

In a tweet, Nitin Gadkari said, "Today inspected the Vadodara-Mumbai section of the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway connecting the two major commercial centers of Western India with the country's capital Delhi.

"The 379 km long Vadodara - Mumbai Expressway section, being built at a cost of about Rs 45,000 crore, is part of the Delhi - Mumbai Expressway project, a historic phase of building Indian road infrastructure. This expressway will majorly ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic and reduce travel time between Mumbai and Vadodara, the tweet further read.

"The construction of the expressway will give a boost to the social and economic development of the surrounding areas. This expressway has been designed for a speed limit of 120 kmph. Service roads are being constructed at necessary places. Wayside amenities have been planned on this expressway to provide world class facilities for commuting in both the states as well as generate employment opportunities," read another tweet by the Union Minister stating the benefits of the expressway.