Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Defends Hajj Cost Increase, Says Govt Curbed Airline Demand; Slams Viral Saudi Facility Video

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday defended the recent increase in Hajj fares, stating that the government successfully negotiated with airlines to limit the hike and protect pilgrims from higher costs.

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Responding to concerns over a reported fare increase, Rijiju said airlines had initially proposed a $400 hike following geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the US-Israel conflict. However, after discussions, the government brought the increase down to $100 for pilgrims travelling through the Hajj Committee of India and $150 for those using private operators.

He emphasised that the government’s priority was to ensure that economically weaker pilgrims are not deprived of performing Hajj due to financial constraints.

Addressing a separate controversy, Rijiju criticised social media posts highlighting a plumbing issue in Saudi Arabia, where a video showed an overflowing toilet. He said the issue was promptly resolved and warned against blaming the government for isolated incidents.

Rijiju urged people to use official grievance mechanisms instead of posting complaints online, noting that Indian authorities, including the mission in Saudi Arabia, work closely with local officials to resolve issues faced by pilgrims.

He also clarified reports of deaths during the pilgrimage, stating that three of the six deaths were due to cardiac arrest before immigration, stressing there was no negligence on the government’s part.