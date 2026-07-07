Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Dismisses E20 Fuel Rumours, Says Debate Driven By 'Misreporting' | Video

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri | IANS

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has dismissed concerns surrounding the government's ethanol-blended petrol programme, describing the ongoing debate as a result of "misreporting and misinterpretation." He also outlined key facts about the rollout of blended fuel to counter what he said were misconceptions circulating in public discourse.

The clarification comes days after the minister said the government welcomes constructive criticism but would not entertain what he termed as rumours surrounding biofuel blending. His remarks were aimed at social media claims alleging that E20 petrol attracts pests, harms vehicle engines, or reduces fuel efficiency.

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Addressing the renewed criticism, Puri questioned why the issue had gained traction now despite E20 petrol being available across the country for well over a year. He said millions of vehicles have already been running on the fuel without widespread complaints, adding that automobile manufacturers and vehicle service providers have consistently maintained that the blend does not pose any operational problems.

"There is some misinterpretation. There are 20 crore two-wheelers on the road. There are 20 lakh four-wheelers using that fuel on the road. There are the automobile manufacturers. There are the people who service cars. They all say there is no difficulty. Now, why this sudden interest?" Puri said.

The minister also noted that India had already been using E15 fuel for more than three years before expanding the ethanol content to E20, suggesting that the transition has been gradual and closely monitored.

"Look, we have been on E15 for the last three and a half years. We have been on E20 since April of last year. So, April 2025 to April 2026 is already one year. Then we are already another five months after that. If it is somebody suggesting that we are going to E25 soon, we have made it clear, we are doing tests. Those tests will take time," the Union minister said.

Puri further clarified that any future increase in ethanol blending would depend on the outcome of ongoing evaluations. He said the government would assess the findings of these studies before consulting all stakeholders, including automobile manufacturers, prior to taking any decision.

"Once the reports of those tests are in, we will evaluate them. Then we will talk to the stakeholders. We will talk to the automobile manufacturers. I neither make the cars nor the fuel. The car manufacturers are comfortable with the E20 fuel. Each one of them has made a statement," he said.

He added that the introduction of E85 fuel would require additional infrastructure, including new dispensing facilities at fuel stations, and therefore would take more time.

"The rollout of E85 will take a little bit of time because new petrol pumps and all will come in. So, this is the situation," he added.