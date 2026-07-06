Mahindra Vs Ethanol Doubts: Automaker Says Its E20 Cars Are Ready For India's Fuel Transition

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Mahindra has moved to calm nerves around India's ethanol fuel shift, telling customers that its E20-compliant petrol vehicles have been tested thoroughly and are ready for the switch to 20 percent ethanol blended petrol.

Mahindra puts safety first

The company addressed the issue through a post on X. It said safety, reliability and performance remain its top priorities. Mahindra stated that all its E20-compliant petrol vehicles have gone through extensive testing with E20 fuel and are fully prepared for the transition.

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The automaker described the move to E20 as an important step towards energy security and sustainability. It reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the rollout in a responsible manner.

Government and industry join forces

Mahindra's reassurance came after a joint press conference held by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Heavy Industries, and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Senior government officials and top executives from the auto industry used the platform to address growing concerns around E20 fuel.

Toyota and Maruti back the Ethanol push

Toyota reportedly cleared the shift to E20 only after rigorous testing that included older vehicles. The company called ethanol a proven, high performance fuel already used around the world. Gulati also clarified that E85 dispensing stations are meant strictly for flex fuel vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki reportedly said the company tested E10 designed vehicles with E20 fuel across every parameter and found no areas of concern. He said Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.84 crore vehicles in FY26, including over 1.5 crore cars that are not E20 certified, and reported no E20 related issues such as corrosion or excessive wear among them.