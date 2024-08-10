 Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Criticizes Comparisons To Bangladesh, Defends India’s Sovereignty
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Criticizes Comparisons To Bangladesh, Defends India’s Sovereignty

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Criticizes Comparisons To Bangladesh, Defends India’s Sovereignty

Shekhawat said that whatever happened in Bangladesh was unexpected and unacceptable, but the Indian government is constantly keeping an eye on it.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Jaipur: Giving a blunt reply to those who are anticipating Bangladesh-like situation in India, the Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that this is not Bangladesh, this is Modi ji's India. Those who think like this even in their dreams should understand what would happen to them.

Statement Of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

FPJ Shorts
Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was 'Improvised': 'It Became Historical Scene'
Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was 'Improvised': 'It Became Historical Scene'
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area; VIDEO
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area; VIDEO
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha Tumhari..'
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha Tumhari..'
Mumbai: Coastal Road To Have NO Hoardings On Reclaimed Lands, Traffic NOC Mandatory, Says BMC's Draft Policy 2024
Mumbai: Coastal Road To Have NO Hoardings On Reclaimed Lands, Traffic NOC Mandatory, Says BMC's Draft Policy 2024

"It is unfortunate to talk that India will become Bangladesh. Some people have made such comments and talking of replicating this template in India. They probably don't know that this is not Bangladesh, this is India, and Modi ji's India. Those who would do this should understand what would happen to them,” said the minister to the media in Jodhpur on Saturday. 

Read Also
'Sheikh Hasina Has Not Applied For Political Asylum Anywhere': Ex-Bangladesh PM's Son Sajeeb Wazed...
article-image

Shekhawat said that whatever happened in Bangladesh was unexpected and unacceptable, but the Indian government is constantly keeping an eye on it. The situation should improve there, once law and order is back on track. The whole world is watching this with great seriousness. 

Union Minister On Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's Behavior In The Rajya Sabha

When asked about Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's behavior in the Rajya Sabha and her comments on the Chair, Shekhawat said that it is unfortunate. There should be utmost respect for the seat.

“This is completely unacceptable in a mature democracy like India. Unfortunately, when such incidents happen, the heart feels sad,” Shekhawat said, adding that recently a similar incident happened in the Rajasthan Assembly also. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area;...

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area;...

'I Haven't Been Able To Study At All, I Will Fail...': MBBS Student Blames Wife In VIDEO Before...

'I Haven't Been Able To Study At All, I Will Fail...': MBBS Student Blames Wife In VIDEO Before...

Ghaziabad: Hindu Activists Burn Huts, Attack Residents Accusing Them Of Being Bangladeshis; Police...

Ghaziabad: Hindu Activists Burn Huts, Attack Residents Accusing Them Of Being Bangladeshis; Police...

Rajasthan: BSF Recovers 3 Kg Of Heroin At Vijit Post Of India-Pakistan Border Near Anupgarh In...

Rajasthan: BSF Recovers 3 Kg Of Heroin At Vijit Post Of India-Pakistan Border Near Anupgarh In...

PM Modi To Unveil 109 Climate-Resilient & Biofortified Crop Varieties In Delhi On August 11

PM Modi To Unveil 109 Climate-Resilient & Biofortified Crop Varieties In Delhi On August 11