Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Criticizes Comparisons To Bangladesh, Defends India’s Sovereignty

Jaipur: Giving a blunt reply to those who are anticipating Bangladesh-like situation in India, the Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that this is not Bangladesh, this is Modi ji's India. Those who think like this even in their dreams should understand what would happen to them.

Statement Of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

"It is unfortunate to talk that India will become Bangladesh. Some people have made such comments and talking of replicating this template in India. They probably don't know that this is not Bangladesh, this is India, and Modi ji's India. Those who would do this should understand what would happen to them,” said the minister to the media in Jodhpur on Saturday.

Jodhpur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, "What has happened in Bangladesh is certainly not right. However, the Indian government is definitely in contact, and soon, as the situation improves, Bangladesh will return to normalcy..." pic.twitter.com/mWv1CcuMbt — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2024

Shekhawat said that whatever happened in Bangladesh was unexpected and unacceptable, but the Indian government is constantly keeping an eye on it. The situation should improve there, once law and order is back on track. The whole world is watching this with great seriousness.

Union Minister On Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's Behavior In The Rajya Sabha

When asked about Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's behavior in the Rajya Sabha and her comments on the Chair, Shekhawat said that it is unfortunate. There should be utmost respect for the seat.

“This is completely unacceptable in a mature democracy like India. Unfortunately, when such incidents happen, the heart feels sad,” Shekhawat said, adding that recently a similar incident happened in the Rajasthan Assembly also.