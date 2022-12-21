Union minister Gadkari announces 4-laning of highway passing through Jalgaon & Burhanpur | File

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday tweeted to clear a 4-lanking of Shanpur bypass of NH-753L, passing through Jalgaon and Burhanpur under the Bharatmala Project costing Rs 784.35 crore.



He said the project route is geographically located in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. The existing 2-lane carriageway road is a part of NH-753L which starts from the junction with NH-753F near Pahur which connects Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh including Jamner, Bodwad, Muktainagar in Maharashtra and NH-347B near Khandwa ends at the junction with a provision of bypass at necessary places in Dapora, Ichhapur and Muktainagar in the project route.

How the four-laning will help traffic

After the four-laning of the entire road from Boregaon Buzurg to Muktai Nagar, the traffic going from Indore to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) will be diverted through this route, he said.



BARMER DIST: Also in a series of tweets, Gadkari on Tuesday announced upgradation of NH-25 extension to 2-lane road on Ghagaria-Munabao section of Barmer district in Rajasthan at a cost of Rs 235.15 crore.



The road passing through the backward districts will improve connectivity to NH-68 (Jaisalmer-Barmer-Sanchor), NH-25 (Jodhpur-Pachpadra-Barmer) and NH-925 (Bakasar-Gagadiya), he said.



He added that this road provides link to Bharatmala road network running parallel to International Border connecting Munabao-Dhanana-Tanot (NH-70). It also connects Munabao to Barmer district headquarters where several military bases are located. He said this national highway is very important from strategic point of view to provide logistics to Munabao (International Border) which is currently single lane.