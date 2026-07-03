Union Minister Chirag Paswan Demands Fair Probe Into Bhojpur Encounter, Meets Victim's Family | X @LJP4India

Patna: LJP (RV) chief and union minister Chirag Paswan met family of the youth who was killed in controversial police encounter in Bhojpur district and demanded that there should be a fair and time-bound investigation into this entire matter, and any officials found guilty should be given the harshest punishment without any pressure or bias.

On Thursday, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and raised issues of Bhojpur police encounter, and also deaths of two Paswan youths in mob lynching in Nalanda district.

Chirag met family members of the encounter victim, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, in Bilauti village under Shahpur police station limits in Bhojpur district. He told reporters, that his party`s top priority was to ensuring justice to the family, adding that he would take their issues to the higher level.

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“The family will certainly get justice. I and my party stand firmly and resolutely with the affected family members. The rule of law will only be strengthened when the guardians of the law themselves respect the law. The manner in which Bharat Tiwari ji was killed cannot be acceptable in any civilised society or democratic system. I want to say clearly that if the officials responsible for maintaining law and order start taking the law into their own hands, the common people's faith in the justice system will be shaken,” he added.

Chirag also met with the families of two Paswan youths who were killed in the mob lynching and talked to the local administrative officers and officials concerned, demanding a fair, transparent, and expeditious investigation into the matter, the strictest legal action against the culprits, and swift justice for the victims.

During his meeting with Shah, he requested Shah for impartial investigations in both cases to ensure swift and appropriate justice for the bereaved families.

On Chirag meeting the family of Bharat Tiwari, JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar says, "In the Bharat Tiwari encounter case, chief minister ordered a judicial commission, and within 48 hours, those assigned responsibility reached the victim’s home. Now, anyone has the right to visit and express their condolences, but the state government is doing its job."