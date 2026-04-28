Union Minister Chirag Paswan Condemns Delhi Shooting Of Bihar Youth, Vows To Take Matter Up with Amit Shah

Patna: LJP (RV) chief and union minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday condemned the shooting of youth from Bihar allegedly by Delhi Police`s head constable, leading to his death and said that he would raise the issue with union home minister Amit Shah in the coming days.

Police in a statement said that Pandav Kumar, a food delivery agent, and his friend Krishna were standing on the road after attending the birthday celebration, when the accused, identified as Neeraj, allegedly shot him at point-blank range during an argument. Although police had not immediately confirmed the accused's designation, police sources have now confirmed that the accused is a Head Constable posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell.

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Describing it as a tragic incident in his interaction with reporters, Chirag assured the victim's family of justice and said that he had already talked to Delhi police commissioner in this connection. He said that his party MPs would visit the site to assess the situation and meet the victim's family.

Union Minister said that such incidents—where a person lost his life simply for being a resident of Bihar—would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that his party, true to the spirit of its slogan "Bihar First, Bihari First," remained deeply concerned about the welfare of the people of the state. “The misrule of certain political parties had plunged Bihar into a state of ‘Jungle Raj’, forcing its people to migrate elsewhere, " he remarked while targeting RJD. He also demanded the establishment of a dedicated ministry for migrant labourers to ensure the comprehensive collection of data and information regarding the migrant workforce.

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On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “In the BJP government, "being a Bihari" has become the biggest crime and an act of treason. In New Delhi, 23-year-old youth Pandav Kumar from Khagaria was shot dead simply because he was a 'Bihari.' For the 'crime' of being a Bihari, his friend Krishna is fighting between life and death.”

“In the national capital Delhi, at the very place where bullets were fired merely for being perceived as a "Bihari," the municipal councilor is BJP's, the MLA is BJP's, the MP is BJP's, the CM is BJP's, the Bihar CM is BJP's, half a dozen ineffective loudmouthed central ministers are from Bihar, the Lieutenant Governor is BJP's, the Home Minister is BJP's, the Prime Minister is BJP's. The BJP has become a scourge for Biharis. Do any of these BJP members have the courage to ensure that the killer police officer who murdered a poor, hardworking Bihari gets punished?” he added.