Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces 60 New-Generation Trains For Kolkata Metro In Next Five Years, Proposes Bullet Corridors

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | IANS

Kolkata: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 60 next-generation trains for the Kolkata Metro in the next five years.

Vaishnaw during his visit to Kolkata on Saturday had also travelled through Kolkata metro.

Speaking at the metro station, Vaishaw said that a lot of efforts are being taken to enhance the mobility of Kolkata.

Vaishnaw Says Modernisation Plan Will Enhance Mobility, Notes 45 Km of Metro Lines Added Since 2014

“The new trains are part of a broader plan to modernise Kolkata Metro. As the projects planned advances the mobility of the city will also advance. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, 45 km of metro lines have been added,” said the Union Railway Minister.

The Union Railway Minister also proposed bullet trains between Varanasi to New Delhi and Varanasi to Siliguri in North Bengal.

Vaishnaw also stated that these high-speed corridors will connect Bengal’s Siliguri with the national capital within six hours.

Later on Saturday, Vaishnaw also met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna.

After the meeting Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the meeting was ‘successful’.

“The previous government never spoke with the railway department. They had never developed the railway infrastructure of the state. Now, the railways will be developed,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Echoing Adhikari, the Union Railway Minister complained, “In previous union government Bengal used to get Rs. 4000 crores but the present Modi government gives Rs. 14000 crores. But the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government didn’t cooperate with the union government.”