Delhi-Bound Volvo Bus Turns Into Fireball Near Haridwar's Sarvananda Ghat - VIDEO

ANI

Haridwar: A major road accident was averted in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Saturday. A Volvo bus travelling from Dehradun to Delhi suddenly caught fire on the national highway near Sarvananda Ghat.

The fire spread so fast that it turned the bus into a fireball within minutes. Preliminary reports claim a diesel leak as the cause of the fire. Fortunately, all passengers were safely evacuated in time.

After the incident, chaos descended on the highway. Seeing the high flames, a large number of people gathered at the scene. Upon receiving information, police and fire brigade teams arrived and brought the fire under control, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Volvo bus was travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. As soon as it reached Sarvananda Ghat, diesel started leaking from the bus. Suddenly, a fire broke out. The intensity of the fire was such that the smoke and flames were visible from a distance.

As soon as the bus caught fire, the driver and conductor promptly acted by stopping the bus and started evacuating the passengers.

Fortunately, all passengers escaped safely, but many didn't have a chance to retrieve their belongings. The fire destroyed the passengers' belongings along with the bus.