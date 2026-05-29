 NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Delhi Govt Announces Free DTC Bus Rides for Candidates Following Punjab’s Initiative Amid Paper Leak Probe
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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Delhi Govt Announces Free DTC Bus Rides for Candidates Following Punjab’s Initiative Amid Paper Leak Probe

The Delhi government has announced free DTC bus rides for candidates appearing in the NEET (UG) 2026 re-exam on June 21, following a similar move by Punjab. The decision comes after the NTA cancelled the May 3 exam amid paper leak allegations. The case is currently under CBI investigation, with political leaders highlighting student support measures ahead of the re-test.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 29, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Delhi Govt Announces Free DTC Bus Rides for Candidates Following Punjab’s Initiative Amid Paper Leak Probe
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Delhi Govt Announces Free DTC Bus Rides for Candidates Following Punjab’s Initiative Amid Paper Leak Probe | PTI

New Delhi:  AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the Delhi government has announced free bus rides for NEET candidates after a similar move by the Punjab government.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the Delhi government will provide free bus rides to candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-test on June 21.

"After the Punjab government, now the Delhi government has also made buses free for NEET students," he said in a post on X.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

The paper leak allegations are under investigation by the CBI. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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