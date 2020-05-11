Union Home Ministry asks states and UTs to ensure unhindered movement of doctors, paramedics

On Monday, Union Home Ministry has asked states to ensure uninterrupted movement of doctors and other healthcare workers during the ongoing lockdown, saying curbs on them can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID and non-COVID medical services.
The Home Ministry also instructed all the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to ensure opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all their medical professionals and staff on duty.
The order issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all state Chief Secretaries and UT authorities also directed the facilitating of such inter-state movement, whenever required. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said inter-state movement of doctors and paramedics should be facilitated wherever required.
"Any restrictions on the movement of medical professionals and para-medical staff can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID and non-COVID medical services. As such, ensuring unhindered movement of all such medical professionals is essential for meeting public health requirements and saving precious human lives," he said in the letter.
Bhalla said there have been reports of many private clinics and nursing homes not being allowed to open at several places. Functioning of these medical facilities, which supplement the regular medical infrastructure, and relieve the burden on hospitals, is also crucial, he noted. "I would urge all States and UTs to ensure that such clinics and nursing homes continue to function without any hindrances," he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)