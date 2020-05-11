Union Home Ministry asks states and UTs to ensure unhindered movement of doctors, paramedics

On Monday, Union Home Ministry has asked states to ensure uninterrupted movement of doctors and other healthcare workers during the ongoing lockdown, saying curbs on them can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID and non-COVID medical services.

The Home Ministry also instructed all the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to ensure opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all their medical professionals and staff on duty.

The order issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all state Chief Secretaries and UT authorities also directed the facilitating of such inter-state movement, whenever required. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said inter-state movement of doctors and paramedics should be facilitated wherever required.