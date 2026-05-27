Union Home Minister Amit Shah Orders Demolition Of Illegal Structures Near Pakistan Border

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah | X - @AmitShah

Jaipur: To strengthen the border security and prevention of illegal activities in border areas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the officials to demolish all unauthorized constructions within 15 km of the international border with Pakistan and ensure full legal and financial compliance by all banks and major business establishments.

Chaired a high-level security review meeting in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Monday evening; the home minister comprehensively assessed security-related issues concerning the border districts along the Indo-Pakistan Border (IPB).

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, senior state government officials, along with the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of 5 border districts—Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Phalodi.

The meeting focused on enhanced and comprehensive border management with the formulation of a 360-degree security framework for every border district. This integrated approach will actively involve local citizens, the state government machinery, and all concerned security agencies.

To effectively address infiltration, narcotics smuggling, encroachment, terror financing, and other trans-border crimes, Shah emphasized a coordinated border management strategy involving the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the state government machinery.

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Shah directed district magistrates to assume enhanced responsibilities, including ensuring full legal and financial compliance by all banks, verification of major business establishments, scrutiny of their funding sources, tracking of mule accounts and shell companies, identification of fake Aadhaar cards, and prevention of smuggling.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on the successful implementation of the Vibrant Village Programme-II (VVP-II) for strengthening last-mile governance, curbing economic crimes, fulfilling infrastructural gaps, and supporting border populations.