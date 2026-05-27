Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets PM Modi, Set To Hold Talks With Top National Leaders

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth in New Delhi during his first official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month.

The meeting marks Vijay’s first high-level engagement with the Centre since becoming Chief Minister following the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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Receives Guard Of Honour At Tamil Nadu House

During his visit, Vijay also arrived at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

Sources said the Chief Minister’s Delhi schedule includes meetings with several senior national leaders across party lines.

Meetings Planned With Top BJP And Congress Leaders

According to sources, Vijay is expected to meet Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his visit.

He is also scheduled to hold discussions with senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 Janpath.

A poster featuring Rahul Gandhi and Vijay was seen outside the Congress leadership’s residence ahead of the meeting.

Outreach To Alliance Partners

Leaders from Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are also expected to meet Vijay at Tamil Nadu House as part of courtesy interactions during his Delhi visit.

Vijay’s government was formed with the backing of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML legislators after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections.

Vijay Government Secured Comfortable Trust Vote

The TVK won 108 Assembly seats and later secured victory in the trust vote held on May 13.

During the floor test, the Vijay-led government received support from 144 MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. While 22 MLAs voted against the motion and five abstained, expelled AMMK MLA Kamaraj also backed the government.

In a dramatic political development, 25 AIADMK legislators reportedly rebelled and voted in favour of Vijay during the trust vote proceedings.