Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit Belur Math, Tour Durga Puja Pandals During Bengal Visit | X - Banglar_Tintin

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a two-day visit to Kolkata during Durga Puja.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs sources, Shah is likely to visit Kolkata on October 17 (first day of Maha Saptami) in the evening and will stay at Soujanya, the state government guest house in Alipore.

Shah to visit Belur Math

On Sunday (second day of Maha Saptami), Shah will visit Belur Math and is likely to stay there for 30 minutes and then will visit the Puja pandal of Bali Deshbandhu Club in Bali in Howrah district.

Following lunch at Soujanya, Shah will visit the Chetla 24 Palli Puja pandal, and from there he will go to Shobhabazar Rajbari and then Sreebhumi Sporting Club pandal before leaving for the airport.

According to sources, Shah is likely to be accompanied by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

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Earlier Mahalaya visit cancelled

Notably, Shah, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was about to attend the Mahalaya event at Eden Gardens, but later their visits were cancelled.

Incidentally, this year, 12,400 new Durga Pujas started across the state.