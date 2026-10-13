TMC Protest March Stopped In Kolkata, Kunal Ghosh Alleges Police Obstruction Amid CEC Resignation Demand | X - TheBengalCartel

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s faction TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, along with MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and others, held a protest rally at Rajabazar in north Kolkata, protesting against the detention of Mamata by Delhi police and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar.

The rally was supposed to culminate at Park Circus in south Kolkata but was stopped by police at the starting point.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh says, "Our students and youth organised a peaceful program here against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. They had sent an email to the Police. But since this morning, the police and central forces have been blocking the road. The cadres who want to come here are being stopped. But ours is a peaceful protest and we are agitating against Gyanesh Kumar. This has pained BJP because Gyanesh Kumar did 'vote chori' to benefit the BJP..." — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026

Ghosh alleges restrictions on peaceful protest

“We were holding a peaceful rally. A mail had been sent to the police. But since this morning, the police and central forces have been blocking the road. This shows the fear of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to the protest by the opposition. The more police and central forces restrict us, it will be our victory,” said Ghosh.

Police cite lack of rally permission

Kolkata Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Nand said that permission for the rally was not sought.

Also Watch:

“Ahead of starting a rally, due permission is needed. Permission is needed to avoid conflicts as there might be conflicting schedules or other local issues at the locality. Such uncoordinated rallies and breaking of protocols lead to chaotic situations on the ground,” said Nand.

BJP leader reacts to TMC protest

BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that TMC doesn’t exist anymore.