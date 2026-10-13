 TMC Protest March Stopped In Kolkata, Kunal Ghosh Alleges Police Obstruction Amid CEC Resignation Demand
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TMC Protest March Stopped In Kolkata, Kunal Ghosh Alleges Police Obstruction Amid CEC Resignation Demand

Kolkata Police stopped a Trinamool Congress protest rally at Rajabazar, citing lack of permission. Leaders including Kunal Ghosh, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Dola Sen were protesting against Mamata Banerjee's reported detention and demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Ghosh alleged police obstruction, while Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand defended permission requirements.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
TMC Protest March Stopped In Kolkata, Kunal Ghosh Alleges Police Obstruction Amid CEC Resignation Demand
TMC Protest March Stopped In Kolkata, Kunal Ghosh Alleges Police Obstruction Amid CEC Resignation Demand | X - TheBengalCartel

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s faction TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, along with MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and others, held a protest rally at Rajabazar in north Kolkata, protesting against the detention of Mamata by Delhi police and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar.

The rally was supposed to culminate at Park Circus in south Kolkata but was stopped by police at the starting point.

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Ghosh alleges restrictions on peaceful protest

“We were holding a peaceful rally. A mail had been sent to the police. But since this morning, the police and central forces have been blocking the road. This shows the fear of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to the protest by the opposition. The more police and central forces restrict us, it will be our victory,” said Ghosh.

Police cite lack of rally permission

Kolkata Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Nand said that permission for the rally was not sought.

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“Ahead of starting a rally, due permission is needed. Permission is needed to avoid conflicts as there might be conflicting schedules or other local issues at the locality. Such uncoordinated rallies and breaking of protocols lead to chaotic situations on the ground,” said Nand.

BJP leader reacts to TMC protest

BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that TMC doesn’t exist anymore.

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