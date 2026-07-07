Union Home Minister Amit Shah Lays Foundation For 125-Ft Syama Prasad Mookherjee Statue In Kolkata | X @AmitShah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday had visited Kolkata to celebrate 125 th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookherjee.

Soon after landing in Kolkata, Shah visited New Town, where a bhoomi pujan for the construction of the statue was performed and laid the foundation stone for building 125 feet long statue of Syama Prasad Mookherjee.

From New Town, the Union Home Minister had visited the ancestral house of Syama Prasad Mookherjee in south Kolkata along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

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Later, Shah attended a commemorative programme at the Biswa Bangla Mela Ground along with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya and aide of Syama Prasad Mookherjee Kanailal Sarkar.

Notably, the Jana Sangh’s founder was the precursor to the BJP and was born on July 6, 1901 and died in detention in Srinagar on June 23, 1953.

“The bhoomi pujan is not just a puja but it’s the beginning of ‘Shonar Bangla’. After so many years, ‘Bengal Tiger’s’ son Bharat Keshari’s birth anniversary is taking place in Bengal. It became possible due to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Mookherjee had resigned from cabinet as no one thought about Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh. We started CAA to safeguard the Hindus in neighboring countries. The remaining certificates of CAA will be given soon. No infiltrators will be allowed in India. Committee has been formed for UCC. BJP has kept promises mentioned in the manifesto,” mentioned Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually had paid homage to Mookherjee and mentioned that Mookherjee’s ideologies continue to inspire generations.