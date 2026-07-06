Armed Forces Consider Retaining More Agniveers As First Batch Nears End Of Four-Year Tenure |

The Central Government is considering increasing the number of Agniveers retained for regular service in the armed forces as the first batch recruited under the Agnipath scheme prepares to complete its four-year tenure next year.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force have submitted proposals seeking to retain more than the existing 25% of Agniveers after the completion of their service. Among the three services, the Navy has proposed the highest retention rate, suggesting that 75% of Agniveers be absorbed into regular service. The Army and the Air Force have reportedly sought to increase the retention rate from 25% to 50%.

A policy under review as manpower needs grow

The proposals come as discussions gather pace within the defence establishment over the future of the Agnipath recruitment model. With the first batch, which began training in early 2023, set to complete its tenure next year, the armed forces appear keen to retain more trained personnel to meet operational requirements while addressing concerns over the limited number of permanent positions available under the current policy.

The report said the proposals are likely to be discussed within the Department of Military Affairs before any decision is taken. One of the options being considered is to increase the overall proportion of Agniveers retained for permanent service after four years.

Even if the overall retention quota remains unchanged, the report said the armed forces are exploring ways to accommodate more Agniveers in specialised units. The services are also planning to increase annual recruitment to address manpower shortages.

Around 70,000 Agniveers were inducted for training last year, and the intake is expected to rise to nearly 90,000 in the next recruitment cycle. The proposed increase is aimed at reducing an estimated shortfall of 1.8 lakh personnel in the Army while strengthening operational readiness under the Agnipath recruitment model.

However, neither the armed forces nor the Central Government has made any official announcement on the proposals so far.

What the Agnipath scheme offers and why it remains under scrutiny

The Agnipath scheme was launched by the Central Government in June 2022 to recruit young men and women into the Army, Navy and Air Force for a four-year tenure. Those recruited under the scheme are known as Agniveers. Candidates must be between 17.5 and 21 years of age, although the upper age limit was relaxed to 23 years for the first recruitment cycle following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the current policy, up to 25% of each batch can be selected for regular service based on organisational requirements and individual performance. The remaining 75% are discharged with a tax-free Seva Nidhi package, a skill certificate and priority in certain government recruitment schemes.

The selection process includes a written examination and a medical examination, after which merit lists are released on a state-wise basis. During their four-year service, Agniveers receive military training before being deployed in operational and non-operational roles. They receive a monthly salary with annual increments and contribute a portion of their earnings to the Seva Nidhi corpus, with an equal contribution made by the government.

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At the end of their tenure, Agniveers receive the Seva Nidhi package, which includes their own contribution, accrued interest and the government's matching contribution. They are also provided non-contributory life insurance cover of ₹48 lakh during their engagement with the armed forces.

Since its launch, the Agnipath scheme has remained one of the government’s most debated recruitment reforms. Critics have raised concerns over job security, pension benefits and employment opportunities after the completion of service. The scheme also triggered protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and several other states soon after it was announced.

Several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav, have criticised the scheme, arguing that it could affect the long-term future of young recruits.