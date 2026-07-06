Assam: BJP Youth Leader Abhilash Dutta Booked Over Guwahati Road Rage Assault | X @VoiceOfAxom

A road rage incident in Guwahati has led to an FIR being registered against BJP youth leader Abhilash Dutta at Latasil Police Station (Case No. 45/26). A young man alleged that he was assaulted after a dispute on the road on the night of July 5.

According to the complaint, the confrontation began when the complainant's vehicle overtook Dutta's car, following which an argument reportedly escalated into a physical assault.

The FIR also states that after the complaint was filed, the accused allegedly threatened the complainant with dire consequences, including death threats.

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The complainant further alleged that Dutta frequently identifies himself as being closely associated with a BJP youth MLA to wield influence. However, this assertion has not been independently verified or confirmed by authorities.

Police have launched an investigation and identified three individuals in connection with the alleged assault: Abhilash Dutta, a resident of the Red Cross area in Chandmari, Apurba Sinha from Noonmati, and Mirin Talukdar from Chandmari.