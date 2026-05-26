Union Home Minister Amit Shah Directs BSF To Monitor Demographic Changes Near Border Areas

ANI

Jaipur: Expanding the responsibilities of the Border Security Force (BSF) in border areas, Home Minister Amit Shah has said that if artificial demographic change or any illegal construction takes place within a 50-kilometer radius adjacent to the border, the BSF must alert the concerned state government and local administration.

Addressing the BSF personnel at the historic Sanchu Post along the India-Pakistan border in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, Shah said, “The traditional duties of the BSF must now be viewed through a new dimension. Until now, we focused primarily on monitoring border encroachments, smuggling, and infiltration; however, the nation can no longer be secured solely by guarding the borders in this traditional manner. We must now collaborate with state governments to address concerns regarding regional security and fulfill our shared responsibilities.”

Shah noted that it was with this perspective in mind that the BSF's operational jurisdiction was expanded from 15 kilometers to 50 kilometers. While this decision sparked a debate between the states and the Ministry of Home Affairs at the time, he asserted that such a measure was essential.

Emphasizing the need to further strengthen border security arrangements, Shah stated, "Since Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014, the armed forces are undergoing a process of modernization. The Government of India has adopted a policy of delivering a 'befitting reply' whenever terrorists attempt any major hostile actions. However, a situation where we are compelled to respond “after” an attempt has already been made is not ideal. We must ensure that no adversary even dares to attempt such an act in the first place."

Shah further added, “If narcotics or weapons are being smuggled using drones or other such devices, we will implement stringent measures to put an absolute stop to it. The government is set to commence the installation of anti-drone systems within the next six months. However, we must maintain a sharp and vigilant watch on the ground: where exactly does a drone land? Who receives it? And who ultimately utilizes the contraband material it carries? Strict action must be taken against all individuals involved in such activities.”

Emphasizing the necessity of everyone's cooperation to establish a robust security grid along the border, Amit Shah stated that the development of border villages is currently underway under the 'Vibrant Villages' program. He stressed the importance of engaging with students across all educational levels—from primary and secondary to higher secondary schools—in these regions. He noted that it is imperative to raise awareness among the coming generations. Shah asserted that the BSF, the army, and vigilant citizens—working in tandem—can collectively form a formidable security grid. The local administration is also an integral part of this effort. He remarked that a secure border cannot be envisioned without the collaboration of these four pillars.

Providing details regarding his plans to undertake similar visits in other border states, Shah mentioned that he had recently visited the Seemanchal region of Bihar. There, he held comprehensive meetings with both the administration and the state government. Similarly, a joint meeting involving the local administration, the Chief Minister, the BSF Director General, and the Ministry of Home Affairs has been conducted in Rajasthan. Following these visits, meetings are scheduled for the Kutch and the Tripura border. Finally, a meeting has also been scheduled for the Bengal border region.

It is noteworthy that the Sanchu Post stands as one of the most historically significant posts along the India-Pakistan border. It has borne witness to two major wars, and Amit Shah is the first Home Minister to visit this post.

Shah spent approximately one and a half hours at the Sanchu Post and interacted with the soldiers who perform their duties amidst scorching heat.

Amit Shah also inaugurated the BSF's women's barracks. He affirmed that the nation's women would be actively involved in every sphere of duty in a gender-neutral manner and would be provided with ample opportunities. He said that by the year 2030, all necessary facilities for women across all branches of the armed forces would be fully ensured. Approval has been granted for 79 barracks in Rajasthan, involving an expenditure of approximately ₹40 crore; 14 of these barracks were inaugurated on the occasion.