Union Home Amit Shah Links Delimitation Opposition To Resistance Against SC/ST Seat Increase | Videos | PTI Image

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, while replying to the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha, said that “those opposing delimitation are actually opposing an increase in SC/ST seats,” while also stating that the INDI alliance has opposed women’s reservation by using “ifs and buts.”

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah Launches A Sharp Attack On Congress

In his speech, the Union Home Minister launched a sharp attack on the Congress party and accused it of depriving the country’s people of delimitation in 1976 and in 2026.

“In 1972, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s government brought the Delimitation Bill, increasing the number of seats from 525 to 545, and then froze it at that level. In 1976, to retain power during the Emergency period, the 42nd Amendment imposed a ban on delimitation. Even at that time, it was the Congress party that deprived the country’s people of delimitation, and today too, it is the Congress party that is depriving them of delimitation,” Shah said.

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On the Women’s Reservation Bill, the Union Home Minister said that if the government implements women’s reservation based on 543 seats, then 13 seats will be reserved for women, and 26 will remain open in Tamil Nadu. If the reservation is implemented based on the 2011 census, the number of parliamentary seats will be reduced by six. However, we are not doing so; instead, we are increasing seats by 50% for every state.

Speaking on the southern states and how they will not be at a loss due to the delimitation exercise, the Union Home Minister said, “Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala—the strength of these five states in the 543 parliamentary seats—is currently 129, which is 23.76%. After a 50% increase, when we allocate seats to these five states, it will rise from 129 to 195, representing 23.87% in 816 seats. No one will be at a loss.”

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Opposition Backs Women's Bill, Opposes Delimitation Link

Opposition parties said they support the Women’s Reservation Bill and want it implemented from the next Lok Sabha elections, but strongly oppose linking it to delimitation. Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Centre of using the Bill for political gains and to target the Opposition. Leaders demanded immediate implementation based on existing seats, without waiting for the census or delimitation.

Jairam Ramesh called delimitation “dangerous,” warning it could reduce some states’ representation. M. K. Stalin and others alleged it would disadvantage southern states. The Opposition plans a united stand in Parliament against the proposed provisions.