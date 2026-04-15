'Kaan Khol Kar Sunn Lo… Koi Maai Ka Laal Babri Masjid Nahi Bana Paayega': Amit Shah Big Warning To Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Polls | VIDEO

Union Home Minister Amit Shah warned Mamata Banerjee | X, PTI

Launching a sharp political attack ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a stern warning to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that the BJP would not allow the construction of a Babri Masjid–like structure in the state if voted to power.

Strong Warning At Rallies

Addressing rallies across Jalpaiguri and Malda, Shah took direct aim at the ruling Trinamool Congress, alleging that such projects were being politically encouraged. He made it clear that the BJP would halt any such construction if it forms the government.

‘Kaan Khol Kar Sunn Lo…’ Remark

In a fiery address, Shah said, “Kaan khol kar sunn lo Humayun Kabir, koi maai ka laal Babri masjid nahi bana paayega…”

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The remark was aimed at TMC leader Humayun Kabir, who had laid the foundation stone for the mosque project last year.

Targeting Mamata Banerjee

Shah also directly warned Mamata Banerjee and her leadership, saying their “dreams” of constructing such a mosque would be shattered. He positioned the issue as a key electoral plank, framing it within a larger ideological battle.

Mosque Project Sparks Row

The controversy centres around a mosque being constructed on nearly eight acres of private land at an estimated cost of ₹86 crore. The project gained attention after its foundation stone was laid on December 6, marking the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Elections Around The Corner

With polling in West Bengal scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, and counting on May 4, the remarks signal an intensifying campaign battle between the BJP and TMC.